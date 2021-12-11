Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.49.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

