Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $138.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.02 and a 200 day moving average of $109.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $167.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 630,826 shares of company stock valued at $85,864,321. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

