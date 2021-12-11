Highland Capital Management LLC Has $28.84 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,877.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2,716.99. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.