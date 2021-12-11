Highland Capital Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

