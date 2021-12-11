Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,750,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after acquiring an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after acquiring an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $84.06 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.65.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

