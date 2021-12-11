Highland Capital Management LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 260.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.4% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.40.

MA opened at $349.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.10. The stock has a market cap of $343.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.