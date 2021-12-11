Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 79.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,414,000 after buying an additional 2,073,823 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in PulteGroup by 836.6% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,358 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at $82,356,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 75.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,662,000 after purchasing an additional 642,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5,371.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 626,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,482,000 after acquiring an additional 615,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $56.22 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.06.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

