Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $216.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.92. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

