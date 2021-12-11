Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 76,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000. Highland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 99.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 183.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 16.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

