Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $37,981,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $29,555,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 455.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 200,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,125,000 after purchasing an additional 164,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in DaVita by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,883,000 after acquiring an additional 116,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Truist reduced their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $105.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day moving average of $118.04. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.38 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

