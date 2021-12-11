Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth $45,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TAP opened at $46.23 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

