Highland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $947,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 341.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $59.44 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

