Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,107 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 150.1% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $125.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $339.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

