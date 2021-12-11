Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,322 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,287,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.40.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $349.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

