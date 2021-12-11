Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,958 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.65. The company has a market cap of $281.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $59.42 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

