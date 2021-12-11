Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,159,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,720,413,000 after buying an additional 387,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after buying an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,343,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,920,351,000 after buying an additional 386,999 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,647,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $982,808,000 after buying an additional 848,957 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,278,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $870,080,000 after buying an additional 548,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $62.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

