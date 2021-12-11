Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 383,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.28 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

