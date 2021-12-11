Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,810 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 107.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,503,609,000 after acquiring an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,204,000 after acquiring an additional 478,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,114,000 after acquiring an additional 367,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

GLPI stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

