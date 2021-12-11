Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 3,110 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

NYSE:BMY opened at $56.36 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

