Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 660 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LHX opened at $216.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.92.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total value of $19,518,278.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

