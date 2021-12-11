Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,185 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after buying an additional 305,595 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after purchasing an additional 205,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after purchasing an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average of $88.65. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.42 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.