Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $611.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $649.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $576.52. The company has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

