Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,386 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.50 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

