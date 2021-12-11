Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $402.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) will announce sales of $402.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.40 million and the lowest is $389.20 million. Hilltop reported sales of $555.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hilltop.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS.

NYSE:HTH opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. Hilltop has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,246,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,106,000 after purchasing an additional 411,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 322,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 253,621 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilltop (HTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.