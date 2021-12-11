Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,149.05

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,149.05 ($15.24) and traded as high as GBX 1,208 ($16.02). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,178 ($15.62), with a volume of 299,871 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,167.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,149.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £970.06 million and a P/E ratio of 26.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

