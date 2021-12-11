Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report sales of $126.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.15 million to $129.53 million. Holly Energy Partners posted sales of $127.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $502.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500.15 million to $505.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $512.95 million, with estimates ranging from $508.42 million to $517.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

HEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 82.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEP stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

