Honest Price Tops $0.0190 on Major Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $2,077.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,043.18 or 0.08260676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00081165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00057462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,978.34 or 1.00068348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002774 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

