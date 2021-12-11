Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.77 Billion

Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will report sales of $8.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.89 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $8.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $34.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.44 billion to $34.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.84 billion to $37.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

NYSE HON opened at $209.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.15. Honeywell International has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HON. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,323,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after buying an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,530,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,798,000 after buying an additional 845,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after buying an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after buying an additional 696,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

