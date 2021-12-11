Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will post $328.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.40 million to $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $352.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:HMN opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.59. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,858 shares of company stock valued at $195,346. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 31.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 80.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.