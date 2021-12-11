HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in HSBC by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in HSBC by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,228. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.65. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

