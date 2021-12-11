HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 314.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $346,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $244,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 20.5% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. Barclays started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $795.44.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $54,359,108. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $723.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $781.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $672.06. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -435.72 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

