Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.60 Million

Brokerages expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to report $223.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.30 million to $225.90 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $203.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $882.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $869.00 million to $894.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $942.47 million, with estimates ranging from $914.60 million to $969.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,774,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,777,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,826,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,903,000 after acquiring an additional 216,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,623,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,631,000 after acquiring an additional 575,422 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,790,000 after acquiring an additional 833,921 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HPP opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -421.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

