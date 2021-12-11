Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,794 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock worth $1,586,559 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

