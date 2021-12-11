Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,118 shares of company stock worth $34,729,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock opened at $116.73 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

