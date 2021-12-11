Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 92,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Intel by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 715,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $40,193,000 after buying an additional 26,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

