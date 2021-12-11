Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.73 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,535 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $249.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

