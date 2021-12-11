Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PEP stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.66. The company has a market cap of $233.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $169.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

