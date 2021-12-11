Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 310.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,293 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,137 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.4% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after buying an additional 12,678,710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 274.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,827,318,000 after buying an additional 6,466,365 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $1,824,062,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 291.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,970,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $615,400,000 after buying an additional 2,211,529 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $301.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.