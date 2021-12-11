Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 12,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,405,000 after buying an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 9,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 80,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 87,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 31,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.32. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.