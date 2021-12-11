Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 84,286 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 359.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 267,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 209,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in CSX by 1,629.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,247,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,010,000 after buying an additional 1,175,078 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $32,319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in CSX by 57.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 118,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at $1,590,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

