Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,568 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 56,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

