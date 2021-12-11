Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,598 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. State Street Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,073,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,537,000 after buying an additional 1,385,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,209,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,230 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,804,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,293,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $72.62 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.87%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

