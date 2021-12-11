Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 630 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $264.97 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $265.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.18 and a 200-day moving average of $241.31.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Guggenheim increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

