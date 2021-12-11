Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 631 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,207,107,000 after purchasing an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,468,309,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,628 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,949,919,000 after purchasing an additional 178,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $798,824,000 after purchasing an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.70.

Boeing stock opened at $205.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

