Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $73.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

