Humanscape (HUM) Market Capitalization Tops $231.02 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $231.02 million and $9.08 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 711,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

