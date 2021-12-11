Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading Down 0% Over Last Week

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.96 billion and $4.39 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $49,172.03 or 1.00416467 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.18 or 0.08144450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00080469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,969.78 or 1.00003445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

