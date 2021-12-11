Huobi Token (HT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.59 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for $9.99 or 0.00020576 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $107.87 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00040192 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.60 or 0.00209251 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,308,566 coins. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

