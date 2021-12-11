Hxro (HXRO) Price Reaches $0.48 on Major Exchanges

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $185.85 million and approximately $255,314.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000962 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hxro

Hxro is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,908,434 coins. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

