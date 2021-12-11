HYCON (HYC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $50,017.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. HYCON has a market capitalization of $542,720.20 and approximately $50,017.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HYCON has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002284 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00068481 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.